Kasoa: C/R Minister, others visit family of murdered 10-year-old boy

Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mrs Habiba Twumasi Sarpong and Awutu Senya East MCE, Michael Essuman Mensah were among the government delegation that visited the family of the murdered 10-year-old boy in Kasoa.
The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan assured of the government’s commitment to seek justice for the family of the 1O-year-old boy who was allegedly killed by two teenagers for rituals.
“We promise the family that the justice the family is asking for will be given to them. I know that the steps we are taking will bring the justice the family is demanding,” Ms Assan assured the family during a visit on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
She indicated that the family will receive the body of the deceased by tomorrow – Thursday, April 8, 2021, to pave the way for the necessary arrangements for burial.
“By tomorrow, the family will receive Ishmael’s body, so we can do the needful. Regional Police Commander will come on Friday to assist with the necessary arrangements as well.”