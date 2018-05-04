Kasoa police nabs 27 suspected criminals

The Kasoa District Police Command has arrested twenty-seven suspected criminals who are engaged in some criminal activities in the Kasoa enclave.
The Thursday evening swoop was another follow up to an earlier one last Sunday where the police also busted more than 130 suspected criminals.
Briefing the media at Kasoa on Friday May 4, 2018, the Kasoa District Police Commander, Superintendent Stephen Kofi Ahiatafu said, the Thursday night swoop was done at Kasoa High Tension area in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.
He revealed the suspects were persons believed to be snatching mobile phones, lab tops and other valuables from people with knives, hammer and pliers.
He said the current swoop, which was the second in less than a week, was one of the strategies by the police to rid off criminals in the Kasoa area.
Superintendent Ahiatafu said 85 out of the 135 suspects who were arrested in the last Sunday's swoop have been sent to court and remanded.
He added that the 27arrested will be screened and be processed for court.
Superintendent Ahiatafu appealed to the public to help the police with information to deal with crime for the safety of the good people.
In a related development, the Kasoa Divisional Command has arrested two suspected persons linked to a number of crimes including the killing of a Nigerian on the May 2, 2018 at Gomoa Budumbram in the Central Region.