Keminni Amanor resigns from EIB Network

Newscaster Keminni Amanor has resigned from the EIB Network on 30th August 2019.
In a statement posted on her Facebook page, Keminni Amanor said "My journey with the EIB Network over the last 4 years has been very eventful. Being on set has been fun especially with the love, support and encouragement of the several thousands of viewers and fans. I am glad for what we have achieved together. Very proud and grateful for the opportunity to be part of the team that gave birth to GHONE TV brand."
Berla Mundi quits EIB
Radio and TV personality, Berla Mundi has also in a post on Instagram announced her resignation from the EIB Network.
She later joined the Media General Group, operators of TV3.
READ ALSO : Giovani Caleb quits EIB Network
Below is her Instagram post:
Dear @Bolarayofficial and EIB, thank you; thank you for helping me discover my true self, harness my strengths and work on my weaknesses; thank you for providing the most convivial atmosphere to create lasting memories, glue-tight bonds, endless, pure and genuine laughter; thank you for allowing me to share my God-given talent with millions of people across the world. Our journey together consisted of many good moments and I would forever be grateful because you taught me to always view the cup as half-full rather than half empty.
Bola Ray explains why some staff left EIB Network
CEO of EIB Network Group Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi popularly known as Bola Ray has revealed why some staff quit the company.
Addressing thousands of youth gathered for the 2019 International Youth Empowerment Summit (IYES) on struggles of life at the National Theatre, Bola Ray revealed that staff of his company were without salaries for seven months forcing a lot of them to resign from the company.
According to him, this does not mean they are not loyal but only tells a story of how when the time of storm comes some people who started the journey with you will leave you on the way.
Bola Ray said in 2018, salaries have not been paid for seven months, and within that period workers will just come with all kind of excuses just to resign from the job which at the long round he turns to ask any worker who visits him whether they want to resign.
READ ALSO : Giovani Caleb quits EIB Network
In the month of August 2018, I had a lot of people walking away because it was difficult..... someone came to me and said: "My wife is insulting me because I have not been able to take money home for some months now.' ...….It got to a point that anybody who walks into my office, I ask: 'Are you resigning..."
“Out of 483 workers we started EIB with, we still have some great people out there making about 300 who are still with us and across the nation.
“These guys stayed and said even if it is 6 or 7 months, we will be with you…..now we’ve been able to reduce it [the salary arears] to about 2 or 3 months,” Bola Ray stated.