Ken Agyapong and Anas appear before General Legal Council

The atmosphere at the office of the General Legal Council (GLC) in Accra was a charged one as hundreds gathered to catch the glimpse of what will transpire in the case involving the maverick politician, Kennedy Agyapong and the ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
The legal battle initiated by Ken Agyapong against Anas Aremeyaw Anas at the General Legal Council (GLC) was given its first hearing on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Mr. Agyapong petitioned the GLC to sanction Anas for engaging in behaviours which constitute professional misconduct as a lawyer.
The said conduct, according to the MP, is a violation of various provisions of the legal profession Act.
Mr. Agyapong has accused Anas of engaging in unethical and unprofessional acts of paying bribes of $75,000 and $5000 to the former Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the Former Chief State Attorney respectively.
The payment of the alleged bribes was to influence the two public officers to pervert the course of justice in the case of the Republic vs. Hafiz Abdullah which was then pending at the High Court of Justice.
Already, Anas was seen and heard in a video dubbed, “Who Watched the Watchman”, which was premiered by Mr. Agyapong, admitting to the State Attorney during the plot by the two to having been bought with $100,000 by Baba Tunde, one of the suspects in the case.
Baba Tunde has extricated himself from any charges or accusation of a wrongdoing due to the bribe he paid Anas.
Hafiz and Mubarak are alleged to have paid $50,000 each to Anas as bribe.
"During what was later described by Anas as a pre-trial meeting, several discussions took place between the 'duo' confirming it was a conspiracy to set the accused persons free from the arms of the law", according to the MP.
The Assin Central MP has also accused Anas of secretly recording his victims through entrapment and impersonation, a methodology and procedure that has received public condemnation from other leading Ghanaians and journalists in the country.
In his expose entitled " Who Watches the Watchman", Mr. Agyapong premiered a documentary on Anas Aremeyaw Anas and showed video evidence of the ace investigative journalist engaging in all the alleged 'criminal conduct' listed above.
The legal battle between Anas and Ken Agyapong begun when Anas premiered his #12 expose which exposed some corrupt practices in the football administration in Ghana and other parts of the African continent.
Latest news from Prime News Ghana