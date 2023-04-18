Kenyan arrested at KIA for possessing over $300k worth of cocaine

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) have arrested a Kenyan national for allegedly smuggling 11.04 kilogrammes of cocaine at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) worth $309,120 with a weight of 11.04kg.
NACOC in a statement said the suspect was arrested on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
A search of her luggage revealed packages of Cremora food that contained the concealed drugs.
Preliminary questioning revealed that she had confirmed possession of the consignment in her luggage, and she was later arrested for further investigation.
The statement further revealed that the exhibits have been sent to the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) for analysis and report, while the suspect is being held in prison pending further investigations and prosecution.
The statement signed by Francis Opoku Amoah AG. Director – Public Affairs said “NACOC assures the public that it is committed to reducing the drug trafficking threat to the country.
The Commission wishes to use this medium to remind the general public that the possession and transportation of illicit drugs without lawful authority is illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020.”