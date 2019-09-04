Kidnapping alert : 6 children rescued by motor riders

Commercial motor riders have rescued six children from the hands of an alleged kidnapper at Omandjor near Sowutum in Accra yesterday, September 3 2019.
The suspect, George Oyan, a 37-year-old mechanic and the owner of a drinking spot at Amamole, a nearby community, was arrested on Monday over allegations he had picked up the children who were playing football into the bucket of his pick-up after he asked them for directions.
According to the Ga West Divisional Police Command, some Okada riders came to their rescue after the children started shouting for help.
“According to the children, on their way going, they got to the place and signalled him to stop. According to the children, this man refused to stop and was still driving. The children became alarmed and some of them actually jumped out of the moving pickup.
“It was the jumping out of the pickup which attracted some Okada men, commercial motor riders, who saw what was happening. They tried to block the vehicle, called the police and the man was arrested,” Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent, Chris Klomegah confirmed the incident.
He said, “all six children are all safe and are with the families.”
Kidnapping is on the ascendency in Ghana
Two Nigerian suspects are being held over the kidnapping of three girls in the Western regional capital, Takoradi, in 2018. The girls are yet to be found.T
Two Canadian girls who were volunteering in Ghana were kidnapped recently at a house at Akyease in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti region.
Four Nigerians whose identities are yet to be confirmed held Bailey Jordan Chitty, 20, and Lauren Patricia Catherine Tilley, 19.
The Police have so far arrested 10 persons in connection with the kidnapping.
The police are also on a manhunt for three Nigerians linked to the kidnapping of the Consular-General and Head of Mission of Estonia to Ghana, Nabil Makram Basbous, in April 2019 in Accra who was later rescued by police.
The Police in Kasoa in the Central region arrested three Nigerians over the kidnap and murder of a two-year-old boy last April.
