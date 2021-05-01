Executive Director for Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Briamah says concerns raised about the political affiliation and age of the Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng.
According to him, the discussion should be about whether he is qualified and can stand to the powers that be in his work.
"Mr. Kissi Agyebeng's age for me is not an issue."
"The other important thing to know is Mr. Agyebeng's track record when it comes to fighting corruption. It is critical."
The Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu this week said Mr Kissi Agyabeng being considered as a nominee for the Special Prosecutor (SP) position and said that move is "a big disappointment" on the part of the Akufo-Addo government.
Mr Haruna Iddrisu said the nomination of Mr Agyebeng by the Attorney-General and the Minister of Justice, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, reflects a sluggish posture of a goverment that is not seriously committed to the fight against corruption.
According to him, the nominee does not have "the credentials and weight" needed for combating corruption.
"Compared to the former Special prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu, in terms of stature, Mr Agyebeng is a non-starter, does not have the experience, integrity and reputation.
He just does not come close," he said.