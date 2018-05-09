KMA to prosecute sanitation offenders

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly – KMA has said it will soon prosecute traders who intentionally gather wastes generated by them in front of their stores and leave them behind for KMA to clean them.
The assembly, has, however, served a warning notice to such traders at the Central Business District (CBD) over the situation.
Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi said this when Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) donated some exercise books to KMA to be distributed to the various schools in the metropolis.
He said the action was part of the assembly's "operation keep the city clean and green" initiative. Osei Assibey Antwi said prosecution of such recalcitrant traders will serve as a deterrent to others.
He also refuted the assertion that the KMA is harassing traders in the metropolis on its decongestion exercise.
He said the KMA is not harassing any trader in the metropolis as being speculated but just applying the city's bylaws to make sure sanity prevail.
He also explained that the use of police in the decongestion exercise was prudent since there have been some recalcitrants and criminals who have mixed themselves with the relocated traders.
Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, therefore, called on the Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) to support the KMA steps taken to see the city develop.