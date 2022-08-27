KNUST Council abolishes JCR students management system

The Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has abolished all Junior Common Room (JCR) system of hall management by students on the university campus.
This means, all university halls will no longer be electing students as executives from the 2023/2024 academic year to manage hall activities.
The existing governance structure comprising Hall Councils, Hall Masters and Senior Tutors, would continue to operate in the management of the affairs of the Halls.
READ ALSO: KNUST: SRC President being investigated for alleged misconduct
In addition, Hall Fellows will be appointed and assigned to floors/blocks of the Halls to exercise direct supervision over matters affecting students.
"In the meantime, Hall Week and SRC Week Celebrations have been SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY," a statement dated August 26, 2022, signed and issued by the Registrar, A.K. Boateng at the end of an emergency Council meeting said.
The University Council had met among others, to discuss the Report of a Fact-Finding Committee, constituted by the Executive Committee of the University, following the recent disturbances arising from the Hall Week celebrations of the University Hall, commonly referred to as Katanga.
In addition to that, the council has recommended the dismissal of all students found to have been involved in last week's hooliganism, which resulted in the destruction of property and injuries to some students.
The Council's decision is following last week's clashes between some students of the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Continental) during the Katanga Hall week activities.
At least 12 students sustained injuries from the August 18, 2022 clashes at the campus of the university in Kumasi and were treated at the hospital.
The police also counted 12 damaged vehicles as a result of the incident.
Some students, alleged to be part of the perpetrators have been arrested and arraigned.
After Friday's emergency meeting, the University Council has also decided that "any student who participates in the organisation of 'morale' and/or "procession' shall be SUMMARILY DISMISSED."
"Any student/students who is/are caught to be harboring dismissed, rusticated, withdrawn student(s) and/alumnus/alumna in his/her room in any of the Halls of Residence on Campus, shall be sanctioned, appropriately.
"Students who indulge in any act which will warrant dismissal, will have their names and pictures widely published in the National Dailies and on the University Website;
"Students who are rusticated for various offences will have their names and pictures published internally for the attention of the University Community," it added.
READ ALSO: KNUST: Alumnus, level 200 student remanded for involvement in Katanga-Conti clash
Below is a copy of a statement issued by Secretary to the Council and Registrar, A.K. Boateng
COUNCIL of the University at an EMERGENCY MEETING held on Friday, 26th August, 2022, among others, discussed the Report of a Fact-Finding Committee, constituted by the Executive Committee of the University, following the recent disturbances arising from the Hall Week Celebrations of the University Hall, and decided as follows:
1. With effect from the 2023/2024 Academic Year, the Junior Common Room (JCR) System of Hall Management by students, is ABOLISHED.
This means, there would be no Students' elections for hall executives.
The existing governance structure comprising Hall Councils, Hall Masters and Senior Tutors, would continue to operate in the management of the affairs of the Halls.
In addition, Hall Fellows will be appointed and assigned to floors/blocks of the Halls to exercise direct supervision over matters affecting students.
In the meantime, Hall Week and SRC Week Celebrations have been SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY.
2. Any student who participates in the organisation of 'morale' and/or "procession' shall be SUMMARILY DISMISSED.
3. Any student/students who is/are caught to be harboring dismissed, rusticated, withdrawn student(s) and/alumnus/alumna in his/her room in any of the Halls of Residence on Campus, shall be sanctioned, appropriately.
4. Students who indulge in any act which will warrant dismissal, will have their names and pictures widely published in the National Dailies and on the University Website;
5. Students who are rusticated for various offences will have their names and pictures published internally for the attention of the University Community.
6. Council vehemently condemned the recent disturbances and supported the ongoing investigations by the Ghana Police Service and the University Authorities.
It was the decision of Council that any person/student found culpable should be dealt with according to the rules of the University and
those requiring further prosecution by the State should be handed over to the Police.
Council wishes to express its profound gratitude to the Ashanti Regional Minister, the Inspector-General of Police, the Regional Police Commander, and the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, for the professional role they played in helping to restore calm and tranquility on the University campus.
Graphic