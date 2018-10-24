KNUST: Gov't delegation meet VC, other stakeholders

A government delegation on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, met with authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and student leadership of the school.
The delegation led by Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh also included National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah; and Information Minister, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah met with the Vice-Chancellor, members of the University Council, student leaders and other stakeholders in a bid to resolve the fracas between the two parties.
Students of KNUST staged a violent protest against the authorities on Monday and that led to the closure of the school indefinitely.
The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the government had to step in as it is clear the two parties can't resolve their issues amicably.
He said issues discussed at the meeting included plans for the reopening of the school.
“The universities ordinarily are semi-autonomous so they manage their own affairs, but the event in the last 24 hours has demonstrated that in this particular incident, the authorities working with the students have not been able to handle their own matters. There is the need for the security intervention that took place by the Regional Security Council and now administratively to assist them to deal with the issues.”
We’ve met the university council representatives, the vice chancellor and his representatives, the regional security council and the student representatives as well to understand the remote and immediate causes and most importantly to see the path forward which includes when the university can be reopened and more importantly, how we find lasting solutions the kind of challenges that went into the student protest.
