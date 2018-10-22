KNUST: Military and Police arrive to calm the situation

The Military and the Police have been deployed to calm situations at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as angry students vandalised school property as part of a demonstration.The students are protesting against what they call oppression from school authorities.
The students have destroyed several properties belonging to the school and the authorities as the situation gets out of hand.
This has prompted the school authorities who have called for the presence of the police and the military to calm the situation.
