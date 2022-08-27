KNUST: SRC President being investigated for alleged misconduct

The President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Michael Adofo Abuah has been ordered to step down from his position over alleged issues of misconduct.
In a letter addressed to Michael Adofo, signed by the Deputy Registrar of Students’ Affairs, Miss Lucy Diawuo ordered him to step down pending the outcome of the official investigations into alleged matters.
Mr Adofo Abuah is alleged to have embezzled an amount of Ghc 9,100.00 for an educational and leadership trip to South Africa as a request from the South African Union of Students (SAUS) in collaboration with the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG). But he failed to embark on the trip and also failed to refund the money.
“Pursuant to the allegations of misconduct against you for which reason the University has empanelled the Junior Member Disciplinary Committee (JMDC) to investigate same per letters referenced LWS/62IA and dated August 18, 2022”, the letter read.
“By a copy of this letter, the SRC Judicial Committee is to ensure, in accordance with the SRC Constitution, that habitus is created in the administration of the student body. The Judicial Committee should liaise with the Director of Students Affairs for the necessary actions to be taken for the effective running of the SRC administration”
Background
Michael Adofo Abuah, according to a statement from the deputy director of student affairs, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, was to embark on an educational and leadership trip to South Africa as requested by the South African Union of Students (SAUS) in collaboration with the University Students’ Association of Ghana (USAG).
However, he did not embark on the trip for which an amount of nine thousand, one hundred Ghana cedis (GH¢ 9,100.00) was approved.
He was subsequently asked to refund the said amount by July 22.
“The Directorate of Students Affairs, under the authority of the Director approved an amount of Nine Thousand, One Hundred Ghana Cedi (GH¢ 9,100.00) for your educational and leadership trip to South Africa as requested by the South African Union of Students (SAUS) in collaboration with the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG).
“Investigations, your personal testimony and handwritten statements have proven that you did not embark on the trip.
“You are by this letter instructed to refund the amount of Nine Thousand, One Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 9,100.00) by the close of day, Friday, 22nd July, 2022 WITHOUT FAIL,” parts of the letter read.
The SRC Parliament Council began a probe into the trip after it was petitioned by leaders of the Coalition of Concerned Students (CCS), KNUST.
The CCS accused the SRC president of squandering some amount of money belonging to the students and indicated that the executives’ trip to South Africa is not based on merit but to justify the money that has been already squandered.