Kofi Annan to be given a state burial on Sept 13 - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has proposed September 13, 2018, for the state burial of the late former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan
.
President Akufo-Addo made the proposal when the family of the late UN Chief called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra on Friday, 24 August 2018.
Touching on the place of burial, Nana Akufo-Addo said, “Burma Camp has created a new cemetery and there is a portion that has been allocated for VIPs; civilian VIPs and I think it will be the most appropriate place to lay him to rest… That will be the arrangement of the state. This is a state funeral, so, the responsibility for the arrangements are that of the Ghanaian state. Your bit is to mourn, but you will not have any of the financial burdens involved in organizing such a thing; that will be borne by the state of Ghana”.
The President further revealed that the government will hold a state burial for Kofi Annan and will bear the full cost of the event.
Former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan died on Saturday, August 18, 2018, in Switzerland after a short illness.
Short Profile about Kofi Annan
The 80-year old Ghanaian diplomat served as the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations from January 1997 to December 2006.
Annan and the UN were the co-recipients of the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize.
He was awarded the Peace Prize for having revitalized the UN and for having given priority to human rights.
The Nobel Committee also recognized his commitment to the struggle of containing the spread of HIV in Africa and his declared opposition to international terrorism.
He is the founder and Chairman of the Kofi Annan Foundation, as well as chairman of The Elders, an international organization founded by Nelson Mandela.