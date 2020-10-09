Korle Bu: Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah assumes office as new CEO

Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah has assumed office as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
A statement from the hospital and signed by Jerry Ahmed Shaib, acting Board Chairman said he assumed office on Monday, October 5, 2020.
“The Board of Directors of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah who has assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital with effect from 5th October 2020.”
Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah’s appointment was first announced in a statement from the Presidency on September 4, 2020.
“The President of the Republic has nominated Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah for appointment as the Chief Executive of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.”
The Presidency further directed the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, to take the “necessary steps to regularize the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Ghana Health Service and the Teaching Hospitals Act, 1996 (Act 525).”
Dr. Ampomah takes over from Dr. Daniel Asare whose tenure of office ended on September 3, 2020.