Krachi- West District : DCE plans to resume work after youth locked up his office

The District Chief Executive, DCE for Krachi West, Douglas Osei Nti says he plans to resume work today May 29, 2019, after been chased out of his office by irate NPP supporters of the district yesterday May 28, 2019.
The NPP supporters stormed the DCE's office, chased him out and locked his office. He was also marched to the police station by the irate NPP supporters who noted that he engaged in malpractices that was making the party unpopular.
They accused him of awarding contracts to his cronies and sabotaging government policies. The aggrieved youth vowed not to open the DCE's office despite pleas from some party executives.
The DCE,Mr Nti in an interview with Starr FM, said he will return to his office despite the threats
''By God’s grace, I’m very safe. The security people are taking good care of me, myself and my family we are safe and I will be going back to work.”
Also, a former NPP executive of the area who happened to be part of the eviction of the DCE, Amos Esieku said he supported the actions of the party supporters. Adding to that, he said his NPP executives suspected the intentions of the crowd and handed the DCE to the police
''When we got to the office the crowd (party supporters) were trooping in, so we decided to hand him over to the police. Nobody attacked him. We locked the office to protect properties. We had to hand him to the police because the crowd had different intentions while approaching the office. We suspected the crowd will harm the DCE so we handed him over to police. We the NPP executives went to the office to present a petition to the District coordinating director DCD over the conduct of the DCE.''
