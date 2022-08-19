Power restored to Kroboland after 3 weeks outage

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has restored power to communities in Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo municipalities after 3 weeks of blackout.
The residents in the affected communities in the Eastern Region town were without power supply for 3 weeks due to a misunderstanding over accumulated bills and the installation of prepaid meters.
However, on Friday evening, August 19 power was restored in the affected areas.
The Director of Communications at ECG, William Boateng in an interview said that officials of the company had worked around the clock to rectify the problems to enable it go by the roadmap agreed by a committee set up to resolve the impasse.
“Since last Thursday, our men have been on the ground for the repair works and final test of the network, after the inspection detected the damages on some of the facilities.
“The committee gave a road map and as part of that roadmap, power was to be restored by Friday, August 19. Thankfully, the damages have been repaired so we are able to restore power to the Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo municipalities,” Mr Boateng said.
Tensions between residents and the ECG in recent times over the installation of prepaid meters resulted in the ECG cutting power supply to the area.
Unconfirmed reports suggest that there were gunshots targeted at workers of ECG who were in the community to disconnect power from the main transformer, which was serving a number of illegally connected homes in the area.
The development attracted the attention of all stakeholders who called for a speedy resolution to the issue.