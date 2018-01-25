Kwabenya shooting: Two police station escapees rearrested

Kwabenya shooting- The Inspector General of Police, IGP David Asante-Apeatu today January 25, 2018, disclosed that two of the seven suspects who escaped from the Kwabenya Police station over the weekend have been rearrested.
Speaking to the media later today, the IGP revealed that the two were rearrested at Wurawura in the Volta Region.
David Asante-Apeatu added that three persons who aided the escape of the fugitives, including a 28-year-old woman, have also been arrested.
“We have since arrested two of the fugitives on Tuesday 23rd January at Wuwura in the Volta Region. They are Atta Kwadwo and Prince Osei. Also, two accomplices who aided the escape of the fugitives were arrested in Accra on Monday 22nd January 2018 and yesterday 24th January 2018,” the IGP said.
The attack from the armed robbers on the police station resulted in the death of a police officer.
Narrating the circumstances under which Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi was shot, he said the officer was observing from outside the charge office and only moved in when he heard noise in the charge office; unknown to him, however, that the attackers had stationed men outside to ward off any intruder that may interfere with their operation and it was on entering that one of those men gunned him down.
Kwabenya shooting - He described the situation as something that happened “in a flash”, saying there was no way the men could have engaged the attackers.
He noted that the accomplices who were detained “include a 28-year old woman named Nancy Bentah alias Awura Ama. The other is George Yeboah Ackah aka Kwesi Shower.
The IGP also added that “one more person Kofi Acheampong alias Nana Owuo age 32 was also arrested at Afienya.”
He said Nana Owuo is believed to be “the spiritual father of the suspect and a source of weapons supply to the criminals.”
David Asante-Apeatu revealed that items such as a coffin and skeletons were found at the place of Nana Owuo’s arrest.
The Inspector General of Police is confident of arresting all the fugitives.
primenewsghana.com/Ghana News