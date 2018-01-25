IGP places ¢15,000 bounty on Kwabenya jailbreakers

The Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu has placed a ¢15,000 bounty on the head of the Kwabenya jailbreakers.
In a press conference on Thursday 25, 2018, the Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu said eight persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of two police officers in the last seven months.
Three suspects have been picked up in relation to the killing of Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi in the Kwabenya Police Station jailbreak while five other fugitives are connected to the day-light killing of Constable Daniel Owusu in July 2017.
With regards to the Kwabenya police shooting, a 28-year old woman Nancy Bentaah alias Awurama and George Yeboah Akarh, also known as Kwasi Shower, have been picked up.
According to the IGP in the last 24 hours, one more suspect, a 32-year-old Kofi Acheampong also known as Nana Owuo who is believed to be the spiritual father of the other two has been arrested.
He is suspected to be the supplier of deadly weapons used by the suspected criminals in the Sunday dawn attack.
The IGP said coffins and skeletons were found at the place of arrest.
Describing the Sunday attack as an "awful and unforgettable day", COP Asante-Apeatu asked the public to help the police administration with information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the cop killers.
Police begins manhunt for 7 Kwabenya Police station escapees
The Ghana Police have begun a manhunt for some seven Kwabenya escapees who were freed from police custody by a group of armed robbers on Sunday dawn.
The armed robbers set the escapees who were in cells at the Police District Headquarters free after shooting a supervising officer on duty.
The Greater Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Efia Tenge, in a statement revealed that the suspects were six Ghanaians and a Nigerian.
In the clash, one Police officer at the Police station sustained gunshot wounds but unfortunately passed on whilst receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital
www.primenewsghana.com/ Ghana News