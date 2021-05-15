Kweku Baako comes under attack for doubting Caleb Kudah’s torture claim

Veteran journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has incurred the wrath of Ghanaians on social media following a comment he made Saturday about Caleb Kudah’s claim that he was tortured by operatives of the National Security Council Secretariat.
Scalding critical comments have flooded Facebook after the senior journalist suggested the failure of the Citi FM/Citi TV journalist to immediately disclose that he had been manhandled by the notorious security operatives affects the credibility of his account.
He said on popular Joy News’ current affairs programme on Saturday, May 15, 2021, that the decision by the management of Citi FM/Citi TV to delay disclosure reinforces the doubt that the alleged physical assault or torture allegation by Caleb Kudah was an afterthought.
The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper has since been fighting off a storm of scorching spat, particularly from members of the media fraternity in Ghana, and other professionals.
"Talk to lawyers and ask about the principle of contemporaneity in litigation in our courts of competent jurisdiction and/or established enquiries. Going home to bath and report to work the following day or days could undermine the sanctity of evidence needed to make a case! Ask the lawyers!" he attempted to clear himself at the height of the social media trolls.
Caleb Kudah’s harrowing account of his alleged torture experience on Citi TV’s Point of View on Wednesday, May 12, rekindled a widespread condemnation of the National Security operatives who are infamous for torturing suspects. Mr Baako himself has alleged many times that he was tortured by the operatives in the Revolution era to the point that it affected his manhood.
Caleb recounts that after he was detained for surreptitiously filming abandoned vehicles at the National Security headquarters, he received several bouts of slaps, punches and kicks at the hands of the operatives on Tuesday.
"Their hands are so big and heavy, one slap is murderous," he described his ordeal.
Many are of the view that with a plethora of similar accounts by journalists and civilians of torture at the hands of the notorious operatives and having suffered a similar fate like Caleb years ago, Mr Baako’s comments on Newsfile should have been one of solidarity.
