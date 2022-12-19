Kwesi Botchwey to be buried December 22

The late former Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey will be buried on December 22, 2022.
The burial service will take place at the forecourt of the state house, Accra.
The state event, which begins at 9 am, is expected to be attended by the President Akufo-Addo, ministers of state, former Presidents, members of the Diplomatic Corps and other dignitaries in politics, the economic community and academia, as well as members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The former Finance Minister died on November 19, 2022, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was seeking medical care.
Profile of the late Prof. Kwesi Botchwey
Prof. Kwesi Botchwey born on September 3, 1944, attended his secondary school education at the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School in Ghana.
Later on, he earned a Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of Ghana and then a Master of Laws degree at the Yale Law School in the USA.
The late economist and finance minister hold a doctorate degree from the University of Michigan Law School in the USA.
Prior to becoming a finance minister, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey was a lecturer at the University of Zambia, the University of Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) and the University of Ghana.
He also served as an advisor to World Bank on the 1997 World Development Report.
Prof. Botchwey had vast expertise in economic management as he was a member and Chairman of IMF‘s Group of Independent Experts who conducted the first-ever external evaluation of the Enhanced Structural Adjustment Facility under the Fund.
He also served as an advisor to the UNDP‘s UN Special Initiative on Africa and an advisor to the European Centre for Development Policy Management (ECDPM).