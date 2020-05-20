Kyei Mensah Bonsu disagrees with Bagbin's suggestion on showing 'COVID-19 corpses' on TV

Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu says he disagrees with the suggestion from Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Bagbin that public display of COVID-19 corpses in Ghana could help enforce the message that the disease is real.
Mr Kyei Mensah Bonsu believes this is not a good idea as it will only encourage stigmatization.
He made these comments on the floor of Parliament.
"You are saying we should display corpses for people to see, how can you say this, here we are talking about stigmatization, we need to be consistent in our thinking as well to know the direction we are heading towards"
According to Mr Bagbin, many people were still living their lives as if everything was still normal and were flouting the COVID-19 protocols.
READ ALSO: 1,773 recover as Ghana's COVID-19 cases hit 6,096
Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Mr Bagbin said his call was based on feedback he has received from the public.
He argued that will help wake people from their "slumber" and make them think that COVID-19 is real.
His contribution followed an update by the Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu in Parliament on Tuesday.
To the Nadowli/Kaleo Member of Parliament, what he prescribes as "shock therapy" was the sure way to help make people change from how they are responding to the threats posed by the disease.
"Awareness creation, education, when a leader, you must know the people you are leading well."
"In Ghana, my dear Minister for Communication was saying that eventhough we don't see God, we believe that God exists."
"You cannot see God because God is spirit, it is not the same for this disease, they are not spirits. But the important thing is that the people we are leading, they want to see."
"In fact, I want to see on TV some evidence of death because when you state that this number of people are dead but they are not seeing anything like that [it will not give them the shock of their life]."
"I believe in the shock therapy. We need shock therapy to wake them up from slumber and make them know COVID-19 is real,” Mr Bagbin said.
Ghana has recorded 178 new COVID-19 cases as the total now stands at 6,096.
The Ghana Health Service disclosed this in its latest update on Tuesday night [May 19, 2020.]
19 more recoveries have also been confirmed, increasing the number to 1,773.
The number of deaths remains at 31 as of May 19, 2020.