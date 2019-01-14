Lady accuses Ghana Bar Association president of rape

A lady with a Facebook name, Kuukuwa Andam is accusing Anthony Forson, President of the Ghana Bar Association of rape.
Anthony Forson was elected the Ghana Bar Association president just in September last year.
According to Kuukuwa Andam the alleged act of rape happened in the US in December 2012.
She attached what she referred to as the details of the hotel in which she was allegedly assaulted, as well as communication between her and the GBA boss.
The lady also added that she has filed a criminal complaint against him in Washington DC.
Anthony Forson is yet to respond to the allegation.
Read her full post below:
