Lands Commission: Not a single document was destroyed- Govt

The government has assured that all documents at the Greater Accra Regional office of the Lands Commission are intact following last Saturday’s downpour which flooded the premises.
According to the Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Benito Owusu-Bio, “although water got into the records room, not a single piece of paper was destroyed.”
He said this on Monday, May 23, during a working visit to the office of the Lands Commission.
According to him, the Commission had soft-copy back-ups of all documents destroyed by floodwaters at the Records Department and other offices at the Commission’s Head Office.
“Everyone should be rest assured that all records are intact and not a single document was destroyed. Our data is safe too. Everything is safe, everything is intact. Not a single document of Lands Commission’s records is lost, as well as all digital records are intact,” Mr Owusu-Bio assured.
He explained that the flooding was as a result of ongoing construction works at the Head Office of the Commission.
“I have been briefed that the intensity of the rain and the volumes of the rains is because this is a construction site, floodwater from the construction site moved into this place,” he said.
“All documentation is not on the ground. They are all up and as such although water went in there, nothing there got wet except what the staff were working on Friday afternoon and evening, those ones were in boxes,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Lands Commission says it has fully resumed operations at the Greater Accra Regional Lands offices.
The Executive Secretary of the Commission, James Dadson said, “Our records are on the server and once we reconnect tomorrow we will be able to access everything. Power has been restored, all is set.”
“The Lands Commission has been trying to digitise all its records and such all these
documents that got wet have some soft copy back-ups so what it means is that the records are
intact,” the Minister added.