Lands Minister opens first National Youth Conference on Natural Resources and Environmental Governance

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor on Thursday, April 27, 2023 opened the first National Youth Conference on Natural Resources and Environmental Governance (NREG), organized by the Strategic Youth Network for Development (SYND), under the theme: “Promoting Effective Youth Participation in the Governance of the Natural Resources and Environmental Sector.”
The Lands Minister in an address, underscored the important role the youth play in NREG, not only because they bear the immediate consequences of environmental degradation and the depletion of our natural resources, but, also, because the young people always bring fresh perspectives to natural resource management, and are more likely to embrace innovative and sustainable solutions to environmental and natural resources management.
Hon. Jinapor also used the occasion to highlight some of the policies being implemented by the Akufo-Addo Government to mainstream the youth in Natural Resources and Environmental Governance, including the One Student One Tree initiative as part of the Green Ghana Project, the Youth in Afforestation Programme, the Youth in Plantation Establishment as an Occupation Programme, the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme, Community Mining Schemes, the Ghana Landscape Restoration and Small Scale Mining Project, among others.
He said the commitment of the Government of President Akufo-Addo to the efficient and effective management of the natural resources of our country remains total and unflinching, and the involvement of the youth is crucial in this regard. “We will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure the sustainable management of these resources, anchored on the highest standards of transparency, integrity and utmost good faith”, he opined.
The Conference brought together young men and women from across the country to deliberate on how to empower young people to become change agents in promoting good governance in the Natural Resources and Environmental sector.