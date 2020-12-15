Lawyer for Power FM presenter furious over his detention

One of the lawyers for the embattled Power FM presenter Kodwuga Adawudu has expressed his unhappiness over the detention of Oheneba Boamah.
The radio presenter was arrested for allegedly threatening and insulting President Akufo-Addo.
Mr Adawudu says they are not happy with the police's decision to hold him in custody when his offence is bailable.
"The police only said they were taking him somewhere and we realized he has been detained, we went to ask for a bail the police has the right to give us bail within 48 hours if they refuse we will go to court , they can't continue to keep him beyond 48 hours".
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday, December 14, 2020, arrested the Accra-based radio presenter for allegedly threatening and insulting President Akufo-Addo.
Oheneba Boamah, 36 is assisting the police in investigations.
He has been cautioned on the offences of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and publication of false news contrary to sections 207 and 208 (1) respectively of the criminal and other offences Act, Act 29/60.
Oheneba Boamah is said to have recorded a live video on his Facebook page in which he was heard insulting and issuing series of threats to the President of the Republic of Ghana.
The Police in a letter to the management of Power FM asked for the release of Mr. Bennie to report to “Superintendent/1U at the CID Headquarters, 4th floor, Room 13 on Monday. 14/12/2020 at 1000hours” to assist with investigations.