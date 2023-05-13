Let’s collaborate to fight drug menace - Interior Minister

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, has asked for more international cooperation to combat the global drug trafficking.
He said since one nation cannot combat drug trafficking alone, there is a need to increase international cooperation.
Mr Dery said this at a meeting with Mr Todd Robinson, the United States Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, to discuss International Narcotics Law support and programming in Ghana.
The Minister also called for capacity for officers of the Narcotics Control Commission, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and other important players to help fight drug trafficking.
Mr Robinson, who was accompanied by the US Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Virginia Palmer and other officials, thanked the Minister for the warm reception and assured the Minister of US continuous support to Ghana.
International Narcotics and Law (INL) Enforcement Affairs programme aims at helping Ghana address transnational organized crimes and trafficking.
The programme is carried out through a multi-year approach that prioritizes improving the rule of law and law enforcement.
This entails border and customs control, helping to create plans for dismantling and disrupting transnational criminal enterprises and enhancing prosecuting capacities.