Let’s comply with ban on drumming, noise making - Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council Chairman Henry Quartey has directed all Divisional and District Commanders of the Police to liaise with the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDCEs) to ensure compliance with the ban on drumming and noise making.
This directive was given after the Ga Traditional Council announced the ban on noise-making and drumming which would take effect on the 15th of May 2023, as part of the annual Homowo festival celebrations.
To make this extra effective, the Ga Traditional Council has set up a taskforce to collaborate with the police and other security agencies to prosecute offenders of the ban on drumming and noise-making.
Speaking on behalf of the Ga Mantse, the Public Relations Officer of Ga Traditional Council, Nii Lartey Anum Tetteh, entreated the public and all stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with Ga traditions and customs.