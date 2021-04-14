Let's support Akufo-Addo's 'Green Ghana' vision to plant five million trees - Abu Jinapor

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has urged Ghanaians to play a part in the government's "Green Ghana" project.
The "Green Ghana" project will see the government plant at least five million trees.
The project will take place in June 2021 when President Akufo-Addo will perform the official planting ceremony.
Mr Jinapor speaking at the inauguration of the planning committee for the project said this is a vision of President Akufo-Addo.
“Since taking office as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, I have, in accordance with the vision of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo initiated a project dubbed THE GREEN GHANA PROJECT.
“This project will see to the initial planting of five million (5,000,000) economic trees in a day, across our country. This historic tree planting day, the first of its kind in our country is scheduled to take place on Friday 11th June, this year,” he said.
Mr Jinapor tasked the committee members to remain committed to the project and work together to ensure that Ghana’s eroding vegetation cover is restored.
He also urged Ghanaians to contribute to the success of the project by planting trees at their homes, farms and other locations.
He said that after the President and some key public figures have planted their tree ‘Ghanaians will be called upon to plant trees wherever they find themselves on this day”.
He added that: “let’s Green Ghana to make Ghana Wealthy. Let’s Green Ghana to make Ghana Healthy. Let’s Green Ghana to make Ghana
Sustainable and Viable. We have a collective responsibility to leave future generations and their communities with richer, better, more valuable forest and wildlife endowments than we inherited.”