Licensure exams causing emotional challenges - Nurses

Hundreds of trained community Nurses at Oda Community Nursing Training school say they are going through some hard emotional challenges over mass licensure examination failure.
For a Nurse Assistant, Nurses and Midwives to qualify to work in Ghana, he/she must write and pass the licensing examination conducted by the Council at the end of their course before the person becomes eligible to practice in the Country.
The Licensing Examination for the various Programmes are held in February /March, June/July, August and November/December every year.
Candidates who pass all components of the Examination are issued Professional Identification Number (PIN) or Auxiliary Identification Number (AIN) depending on the professional course pursued.
However, for the past 2 years, the Oda Community Health Nursing School has been recording high rate of failure among their students. In 2017, only 50% of the students passed the Nursing and Midwifery Council licensing Examination while in 2018, the number of students who passed dropped to 48%. Many of the students have consistently failed varied papers after re-siting for three times.
In an interview on Starr News a student who completed in 2017 but yet to pass the Licensing examination after attempting three times said she attempted suicide but her parents intervened and rushed her to the hospital.
According to her, she is depressed and feels hopeless having done her best in anticipation to pass the paper in her various attempts but to no avail.
READ ALSO: Posting of degree nurses will be sorted - Dep. Health Minister
"I feel depressed. I have sat home since 2017 having failed the general paper three times I will write for the fourth time in July . We don’t know what is happening. I even attempted committing suicide."
For other students going through a similar situation, they believe the mass failure is a frustrating mechanism by government and NMC to cut down the size of employment of nurses since its struggling to employ them.