Live above partisanship affiliations, Christians urged

Bishop Dr Stephen Owusu Jackson, Chairman of the Christian Praise International Centre, has called on Christians to see the birth of Jesus Christ as God becoming flesh and living among us.
He said his birth should also inspire us to live above partisanship and divisions that are destroying us as a people.
Bishop Jackson was speaking at the Christmas Day Church Service in Accra on Monday.
He urged Ghanaians to be patriotic and stand against all forms of wrongdoing that threaten to rewind the clock of progress.
Bishop Jackson called on Ghanaians to rally behind government in the implementation of its agenda to quicken the pace of development in the country.
The Chairman urged Ghanaians to love one another and live above partisan divisions that breed acrimony and destroys relationships.
‘’As Ghanaians we must be at peace with one another irrespective of our religious, ethnic and political orientations’’, he said adding that ‘on this occasion of Christmas, let us reach out to one another and express our humanity as revealed to us by Christ loving one another and seeking the good of others’’.
Bishop Jackson said the birth of Christ is a true love story because the major actors demonstrated a special delight in winning men and women back to the love of God.
‘’We must create space in our hearts and in our lives for His presence and ensure that God’s companionship does not elude us as we celebrate Christmas’’ he said.
Bishop Jackson called Ghanaians to desist from branding widows as witches and rather offer them the necessary support at all times.