Loading of ambulance with cement was done by our mechanic - Ambulance Service explains 

The National Ambulance Service has in a statement explained that the mechanic repairing their ambulance was the one responsible for loading it with cement.
A viral video shows a seemingly new ambulance with registration number GV 537-20 being loaded with bags of cement by some young men.
The development sparked a huge debate on social media, with many criticizing the government for failing to ensure that they are being used appropriately for what they were intended for.
The Ambulance Service consequently despatched some officers to look into the matter.
Their preliminary investigations revealed that the event happened on March 26 while the ambulance was awaiting fixing of minor faults.
The said ambulance was in the custody of Service Ghana Autogroup Ltd.
Full statement below: