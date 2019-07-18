LPG cylinder re - circulation to start in October - NPA

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr Alhassan Tampuli says the pilot phase of the Cylinder Re-circulation Model (CRM) under the National Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) policy is expected to start in October this year.
The pilot phase is expected to take place at Obuasi, in the Ashanti Region and Kwaebibirm in the Denkyemboa district of the Eastern Region.
According to Alhassan Tampuli, significant progress has been made towards implementation of the Cylinder Re-circulation Model (CRM).
Mr Tampuli made this known at a stakeholder engagement on Cylinder re-circulation mode in the Central Region on Tuesday, July 16 2019.
The engagement, which was held on the theme, “CRM: Creating More Jobs, Securing Our Safety” is aimed at interfacing, soliciting input and support from the public as part of the implementation process of the new LPG policy.
Mr Tampuli said relevant licences would be issued and safety protocols keenly observed to guarantee the safety of Ghanaians while increasing access to LPG for domestic, commercial and industrial use from the current 25 per cent level to 50 per cent by 2030.
He explained that the purpose of CRM was to provide direction for marketing and distribution of LPG in a safe and efficient manner to facilitate an increase in access to LPG nationwide.This, he said would ensure that at least 50 per cent LPG consumers had access to safety, affordable and good environmentally -friendly LPG for commercial, industrial and domestic use by 2030.
He said the project would create over 4,500 direct new jobs under the actors of the new value chain and door to door delivery service.
This, he emphasised would not affect the current jobs of LPG Bulk Transporters, LPG Bulk Distribution Companies, and LPG Bulk Storage companies.