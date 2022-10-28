Mahama agrees with Akufo-Addo on security agencies to remain loyal to Ghana, 1992 constitution

John Dramani Mahama is in agreement with President Akufo-Addo after the latter urged the rank and file of the military to remain “Patriotic and loyal” to Ghana’s Republican Constitution in the face of the nation’s current difficulties.
President Akufo -Addo in his speech last week at Idris Barracks in Kumasi Ashanti Region urged the military to support him to steer the nation out of the present challenges with loyalty.
He urged the security agencies to remain “excellent patriots, excellent ambassadors of the security agencies and excellent citizens of our country”, saying he is very proud to serve as their Commander in Chief.
“We are going through a difficult time in the history of our country …. We are going through a difficult time in our economy. We also going through a difficult time as far as security is concerned” the President told the men and women in uniform, Akufo- Addo said.
“On the economy, we are all aware of the events that have taken place in the last year which have brought a lot of things under strain. We are making every effort in negotiations that are taking place with foreign partners to put our economy back in a good space. Very soon the difficulties that confront our economy are going to be things of the past.
The President went on: “I want to encourage you to continue the good work that you’re doing for our country. I encourage you to stand firm in your loyalty to the Republic, your loyalty to the Constitution of our nation so that the orderly, peaceful development of our country which is the only way that can guarantee the future prosperity we are all working for can come about…. So that these [present] generations of Ghanaians will leave as our legacy, that even when things were difficult in Ghana, we all held together under our Republican institutions and our constitution to find a way to a better future for our nation. I am confident that we can do it and I am counting on you to help me do it.” The President ended.
Former President Mahama delivering an address at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Thursday, October 27 also told the security agencies not to entertain any idea of engaging in acts that are contrary to the Constitution despite deteriorating economic conditions in Ghana.
He asked them to be loyal to the state and the Constitution.
He said “together we can save Ghana and build the Ghana we want regardless of how bad the situation is. I still have hope that we can turn things around. Whole heartedly, I believe in the resilience of our people.”
To the security agencies, he said “I agree and stand with the President and call on our Armed Forces to remain loyal to the state and the Constitution. The current economic situation does not give excuses to engage in any acts that are unconstitutional, we can turn the situation around.”