Man attempts suicide on FPSO Kwame Nkrumah

A South African is said to have attempted to commit suicide on board FPSO Kwame Nkrumah offshore Ghana on Tuesday.
He was however rescued and currently on admission in the Western Region. The management of Tullow Oil said there was no injury sustained by the South African.
Tullow Ghana Limited (TGL), the operator of the Jubilee field said in a statement on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 that the company “is aware of an incident offshore involving a contractor who jumped overboard the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah at 14:25 hours on Tuesday, 18 June 2019”.
It said “full emergency response procedures were activated, and the contractor was rescued at 14:33 hours. The individual received emergency treatment and is currently being managed by a medical team in Accra. There was no injury following a medical assessment. Jubilee operations were not impacted and continue” to work.
“Tullow and MODEC Ghana have contacted all relevant authorities. Safety and security of all our people offshore and onshore are of utmost priority to Tullow. The company continues to observe key safety measures”, the statement said.
