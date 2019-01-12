Man convicted for having sex with minor in bathhouse

A 23-year-old man who is accused of defiling a 12-year-old girl in a bathhouse at Ashongman Estates has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.
Christian Fianyo, self-employed, charged with defilement pleaded guilty.
The court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Adjeley Quaison convicted Fianyo on his own plea but deferred sentence to January 17.
Prosecuting, Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei, who held the brief of Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is a building contractor residing at Ashongman Estates and father of the victim.
He said Fianyo also resides at Ashongman where he operates a drinking spot near a bakery where the victim and her sister are normally sent to buy bread.
The prosecution said on November 5, last year, at about 7:00 pm the victim was sent to purchase bread but since the baking was not complete the victim decided to wait at the accused person’s drinking spot.
The prosecution said Fianyo then bought some oranges for the victim and lured her to a bathhouse and instructed the victim to bend down and had sexual intercourse with her.
He said the victim complained to her father and a report was made to the police where the complainant was issued with a medical report form to send the victim to the hospital for examination.
The prosecution said Fianyo was later arrested.
Source: GNA