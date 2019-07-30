E/R : Man rapes visually impaired, cerebral palsy patient at Koforidua

Police have arrested a 20-year-old Electrician apprentice, Gabriel Mawuli for allegedly raping an 18-year-old cerebral palsy patient who is also visually impaired.
Mother of the victim told Police that due to the immobile condition of the victim, she leaves her indoors whenever she goes out to sell, however, on the fateful day at 1:30pm, the suspect who also lives in the same house at Oyefo a suburb of Koforidua with her mother, sneaked into the room where the victim was lying and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her and went into hiding.
He was later arrested by the Police after a tip-off. He admitted the offence during his caution statement.
The suspect was put before the Koforidua District Magistrate Court ”A” presided over by His Worship Osei Asibey on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, with charge of rape pressed against him by the Prosecutor, Sargent George Defia.
His Plea was, however, not taken hence remanded to reappear before the court on August 13, 2019 as Prosecution awaits the endorsement of the medical forms from the hospital.
The victim was carried in the arm to the courtroom.
