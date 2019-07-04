Man sentenced for posting naked picture of girlfriend

The Odumase Krobo Circuit Court in the Eastern region has jailed a 29-year-old man, Prince Teye, three years for circulating a nude photograph of his ex-girlfriend on social media.
The convict was charged for “unlawfully” and “intentionally” publishing obscene pictures.
The Court presided over by His Honour F.Y Gbeddy, however, acquitted and discharged two alleged accomplices—Bismark Amuzu and Lawer Raphael, both 21. They were charged with abetment of crime, Michael Obertey a local Journalist reported.
Facts of the case
The facts of the case presented to the court by the prosecutor, DSP Richmond Akwasi Yeboah were that the complainant in the case is a 22-year-old woman and a resident of Salosi, a suburb of Somanya.
According to DSP Akwasi Yeboah, the convict is a trader as well as the boyfriend of the complainant while Bismark Amuzu, 21 and Lawer Raphael also 21, are sim card vendor and student respectively, all residents of Somanya.
DSP Akwasi Yeboah said in February 2017, the convict and the complainant had sexual intercourse in the former’s room and in the process, the convict took photographs and a video recording of the act under the consent of the complainant, however, she warned him not to circulate to any third party.
The prosecutor continued that sometime later, the complainant was at home when her cousin and his friend who are both witnesses, in this case, brought her the naked pictures that the convict took and told her that they saw same on Facebook.
The complaint on hearing this confronted the convict who told her that he mistakenly sent the photographs to Bismark.
A report was subsequently made to the police and the accused persons were arrested for investigations.
The convict during investigations told police that he mistakenly sent the pictures to Bismark who also told police that when the pictures were sent, the phone was with Raphael but when the phone was brought to him he saved the pictures in his Apps lock.
Raphael, in his statement also told police that the pictures came to the phone at 11: 30 pm but he gave the phone to Bismark the next morning.
After investigation, accused persons were charged with the offences and subsequently arraigned before the court.