Man who stabbed wife multiple times over money to pay prostitute arrested

A man who stabbed his wife several times in the head for refusing to allow him use her money to pay a prostitute has been arrested and in the grips of the Nima police command.
The man known as Kofi, the father-of-two had been on the run all these while but was apprehended by the police upon a tipoff.
He is scheduled for court on Monday, June 17, 2019.
The victim Akua narrating the incident to Class FM said the incident happened on Monday, 27 May 2019 at Kanda, Accra.
According to Akua, her husband spent the night out. He returned home the following morning in the company of a prostitute who was demanding payment for her nightly service.
Akua, a hairdresser, said her husband stole her money to pay the prostitute, an action which sparked a heated argument between them.
Akua said in the evening of the same day, she felt a sharp pain in her skull while asleep, only to wake up to see her husband stabbing her multiple times with a knife.
The victim said she pleaded with him to stop and screamed for help. Fearing the consequence of his action, the suspect fled the scene.
Akua said she was rescued by her neighbours who took her to the hospital and reported the incident to the police.
Akua said she wants her husband arrested and jailed for attempting to kill her.
