Arrest Lotto Operators who refuse to pay GH¢1 million registration fee

The Ghana National Chamber of Licensed Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents (GNCLBBLOA) have commended the National Lottery Authority (NLA) for reducing the license fees for private lotto operators in the country.
They, have, therefore entreated colleagues private lotto operators who are attacking the NLA boss, Mr Kofi Osei-Ameyaw over the approved GH¢1 million license fee to stop the attacks.
Mr Razack Kojo Poku, the Public Relations Officer for the group told media at a press conference held in Kumasi on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 that the private lotto operators and agents should be rather grateful to the NLA boss and the Board than attacking and sabotaging them.
He said the private lotto operators and agents suggested a GH¢5 million fee to the NLA Board for approval as license fee but the Board reduced the fee to GH¢1million.
He, therefore, called on the NLA to arrest all recalcitrant private lotto operators and agents who have decided not to pay the license fees or neither ready to register under the already registered private lotto companies after the registration deadline.
He also called for the arrest of Nigerians, Chinese and other foreign nationals who are operating lotto business in Ghana especially Banker to Banker lottery.
Mr Razack also called on the Board of NLA to be proactive and come up with measures, action plan and policies towards arresting the recalcitrants.
The Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana recently petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo over what they described as an outrageous demand of GH¢ 1 million for registration and a GH¢5000 insurance for private lotto operators.
According to the group, The NLA is against Private businesses but has cunningly accepted private participation only to present rules, regulations and outrageous demands which will only kick private operators out.
They further urged the President to address the matter with the urgency it deserves.