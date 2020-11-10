Manasseh Azure to sue Kennedy Agyapong for defamation

Freelance journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has instructed his lawyers to sue MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyepong for defamation.
Manasseh Azure Awuni in a statement said: "his attention has been drawn to a sustained smear campaign of outright lies by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyepong, against my person."
"This started when I published the “Contracts for Sale” documentary that implicated and resulted in the removal from office of the CEO of the Public Procurement Authority, Adjenim Boateng Adjei."
"However, it is unacceptable to continue to lie blatantly when he knows that there’s no truth in his malicious and defamatory claims that I sought a bribe in the investigative report" the statement added.
Full statement below:
PRESS RELEASE
*********************
Manasseh Instructs Lawyers Over Continuing Defamation by Kennedy Agyepong
***********************
My attention has been drawn to a sustained smear campaign of outright lies by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyepong, against my person. This started when I published the “Contracts for Sale” documentary that implicated and resulted in the removal from office of the CEO of the Public Procurement Authority, Adjenim Boateng Adjei.
It is within his right to stand by Mr. A.B Adjei, who defended Kennedy Agyepong’s wife’s contract with the Ministry of Energy worth over 100 million cedis when questions were raised about the propriety of the contract.
However, it is unacceptable to continue to lie blatantly when he knows that there’s no truth in his malicious and defamatory claims that I sought a bribe in the investigative report.
My lawyers advised that ignore him when he started the false publications. But it is obvious he has not and will not stop unless compelled by a court.
I have therefore instructed my lawyers to sue him and the platforms he uses to publish the falsehood.
Signed.
Manasseh Azure Awuni
November 10, 2020