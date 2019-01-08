Manso Nkwanta killings: Families of 7 killed by police to receive ¢250,000 each

The Families of the seven persons who were shot dead at Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti region will receive ¢250,000 each as compensation.
President Akufo-Addo announced on Tuesday, January 8, 2018, at the launch of the Zongo for Peace and Development initiative in Kumasi that compensation of ¢1.75 million has been made available to the families of the seven.
The President added that “justice will be served, I am determined”.
This development comes on the back of a fact-finding committee into the July 17, 2018, fatal shooting of the seven persons at Manso Nkwanta within the Amansie West District.
The fact-finding committee found, there were no facts to establish that the deceased persons were armed robbers who engaged in exchange of fire with the police.
The Police had shot these seven on the claim that they allegedly belonged to a gang of robber who killed their colleague Lance Corporal Daniel Teiku on July 1, 2018.
This caused confusion in the district as Zongo Chiefs rejected the Police narration of the seven being robbers.
The government after the incident directed the Police administration to interdict 21 personnel who were involved in a shooting incident.
