Mar. 20 : Top 5 stories of the day

E-Justice Project: Paperless Court system will eradicate corruption-Chief Justice Chief Justice Sophia A. B. Akuffo says the E-Justice system introduced into our judicial system will eradicate all forms of corruption.
75 seats should be given to women in Parliament -Dep. Minister designate
The Deputy Minister designate for Land and Natural Resources, Naana Eyiah Quansah has appealed to President Akufo-Addo and members of Parliament to reserve 75 seats in the house for women.
Interior Minister apologizes for assault on Ghanaian Times journalist by Police officers The Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery has apologized for the assault on some three Ghanaian Times journalist by a Police officer.
Let's begin preparations for 5G spectrum: Ursula Owusu The Communications Minister Ursula Owusu has asked stakeholders in the telecommunications industry; Ministry of Communications, National Communications Authority, NCA, and the telecommunication companies, to start preparations to upgrade to 5G spectrum.
Sarah Kwablah, three others ‘freed’ in Asamoah Gyan extortion case
An Accra Circuit Court has acquitted and discharged four persons accused of allegedly extorting money from Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan to stop the publication of rape and sodomy he was allegedly involved in.
