Martin Amidu rejected all board sitting allowances paid to him as Special Prosecutor

Former Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu has rejected all allowances that were paid to him for attending board meetings.
He reportedly returned all those board sitting allowances paid to him to chest.
In returning the money, Mr Amidu argued that the time he spent attending the board meetings were same as his working hours so he did not understand why he should be paid allowances.
He insisted there was no difference and that it was still his official duties and there was no need to pay him any allowance and that was why he was returning the money.
The allowances were same as what was paid to every board member who attended the meetings.
He reportedly asked his accountant to pay all those monies back to chest.