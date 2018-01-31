Martin Amidu to be vetted on February 13

The Special Prosecutor nominee Martin Amidu, will be vetted by the Appointment Committee in Parliament on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, last week referred the President’s nominee to the Appointments Committee of the House for consideration and vetting.
President Akufo-Addo nominated Martin Amidu the former Attorney General Martin Alamisi Amidu as the first Special Prosecutor of the Republic of Ghana.
In a short announcement at the Flagstaff House on Thursday January 11 2018, the President said "the Attorney General by a letter Thursday 11th January 2018, addressed to me, exercised the power of nomination and submitted to me for my acceptance the name of the proposed special prosecutor, I have accepted the Attorney General's nomination and will, in turn, submit for parliament's approval when it reconvenes on the 23rd of January 2018...the name of Martin Alamisi Keiser Amidu to be the first Special Prosecutor"
Akufo-Addo said he is fully convinced that Martin Amidu, a prominent legal personality who held the high office of the Attorney General of the republic under late President Prof John Atta Mills, has the requisite integrity, competence, courage and independence of character to discharge effectively the responsibility of the office of the Special Prosecutor.
Martin Amidu will instill the fear of God in Ghanaians
President Akufo-Addo has described the office of the Special Prosecutor as a tool that will help instil the fear of God into Ghanaians not to tow the path of corruption.
According to him, the office of the special prosecutor will remove partisan prosecutions which mostly give rise to unjust prosecutions.
"The office of Special Prosecution would remove partisan prosecution and instil the fear of God into people who want to toll the line of corruption."
Purpose of the Special Prosecutor's Office
The Special Prosecutor is a specialized agency to investigate specific cases of corruption involving public officers, and politically exposed persons in the performance of their functions as well as individuals in the private sector implicated in the commission of corruption and prosecute these offences on the authority of the Attorney-General.
The office is independent of the Executive, which observers believe will allow it to adequately deal with corruption-related issues which have plagued past governments.
It is mandated to investigate and prosecute cases of alleged corruption under the Public Procurement Act 203 Act 63 and other corruption-related offences implicating public officers, political office holders and their accomplices in the public sector.
The Prosecutor will also be mandated to trace and recover the proceeds of corruption.