Martin Amidu trying to remain relevant with an arrest warrant for Samuel Adam Mahama - Edudzi Tamakloe

Lawyer for the NDC, Edudzi Tamakloe has rubbished the arrest warrant issued for Samuel Adam Mahama for his role in the Airbus bribery scandal.
According to him, Martin Amidu is trying to remain relevant with an arrest warrant after he has been rendered worthless.
Edudzi Tamakloe said the arrest warrant is just a PR gimmick by the government.
"At a glance one will not that this is nothing but a typical government Public Relation gimmick in a sense that when this Airbus issue came up with the publication of deferred prosecution agreement and the approved judgement government of Ghana being excited with the sensational details through the Special Prosecutor and you will recall the President asking the SP to proceed and investigate the matter. Subsequently, our Daily Graphic on the front page has Martin Amidu writing and inviting some individuals."
He explained that the said notice of arrest and the red flag will not be found on the website of Interpol.
READ ALSO : Airbus bribery scandal: Interpol issues arrest warrant for Samuel Adam Mahama
But rather it was the Special Prosecutor who went to the Circuit Court to secure the warrant which he described as dubious and presented it to the office of Interpol in Ghana.
"What is its significance? it is that... purported to be the arrest warrant from Interpol when you visit the site of the Interpol and look for the name Samuel Mahama you will notice that it is not on the website. This appears to be looking at the details Martin Amidu going before the Circuit court ex parte motion then a Circuit court judge giving a warrant for arrest, it is this warrant of arrest by the court that has been taken to the Interpol office in Ghana and given this dubious publicity as though it is something that we should be celebrating."
"If you look at the details the fallacious nature of the detail beyond that you will notice that this is much I do about nothing, Mr Martin Amidu wrote to the... Fraud office of the UK it has been more than four months now the Serious Fraud Office of the UK had basically ignored him now to prove his usefulness he has decided to go to the Circuit court in Ghana in May to now procure this warrant of arrest, you will see that this is an SP who is trying very hard to remain relevant in the midst of the confusion that we have seen and that is why I want to treat this particular arrest warrant with the contempt that it deserves."
Edudzi Tamakloe further stated that the UK would have been the first to arrest Samuel Adam Mahama because that was where the alleged bribery occurred and not Martin Amidu.