MASLOC to support victims of Odawna market fire

The Microfinance and Small Loans Centre, MASLOC says they will offer loans to victims of the Odawna Market fire.
The victims, mostly market women are expected to receive one-year moratorium loans from MASLOC.
Board Chairman of MASLOC, Seth Baah Acheampong made this known on Friday, November 20, 2020 when a team from MASLOC visited the market to assess the impact of the fire outbreak.
Speaking to the traders, he said MASLOC’s Board will meet this coming Tuesday to decide how much loan to give the market women who lost their goods and stalls to the fire.
He said the loans will be interest-free.
President Akufo-Addo has also directed the National Board for Small Scale Industries, NBSSI to support victims of Odawna market fire.
Traders at the Pedestrian Shopping Centre close to the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 had their wares destroyed by fire.
According to President Akufo-Addo, this is to help the affected traders recover from their losses.
He also indicated that the government will undertake re-wiring of all markets in the Greater Accra Region to forestall such tragic occurrences in the future.
“On Wednesday, 18th November 2020, I visited the Odawna Market, where hundreds of stalls were destroyed by a fire outbreak, in the early hours of this morning.”
“Through the NBSSI, support is going to be provided to the over 3,000 persons affected by the fire, within two (2) weeks. I also indicated that the Government will undertake the re-wiring of all markets in Greater Accra to forestall such tragic occurrences in the future.”