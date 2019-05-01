May Day celebration:Thousands of workers are paid below national minimum wage-TUC

The General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, TUC, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah says thousands of workers are paid below the national minimum wage.
Dr Anthony Yaw Baah made this known at the 2019 May Day celebration which was held at the Independence Square in Accra on May 1.
Speaking at the May Day celebration event, TUC General Secretary said some casual workers have worked for ten (10) years without remuneration
''Thousands of workers are paid below the national minimum wage which is currently GH 270 a month. Casual workers are working without employment contracts. In fact, some casual employees have worked for over 10 years without salaries''.
''Telecom companies, hotels and restaurants are particular for this unfair labour practice. Thousands of casual workers are denied annual leave and are allowed to overwork without pay'',he noted.
Again, he added that some female employees have been denied their reproductive rights in the sense that their contracts could be terminated if they become pregnant.
Mr Baah also called on the government to review the laws in regards to employment.