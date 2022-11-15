Media General gives GJA Journalist of the Year Portia Gabor 2-bedroom house

2021 GJA Journalist of the Year Portia Solomon Gabor has been rewarded with a two-bedroom house by her employers, Media General Group.
At a short ceremony on TV3‘ news programme News 360, Board Chairman Kojo Yankah presented her with a bouquet of flowers and announced the surprise package.
Aside the two-bedroom apartment, Portia will also enjoy an all-expense-paid 10-day trip to South Africa, with her family.
Portia Gabor was on Saturday, November 12 crowned the GJA Journalist of the Year at the 26th GJA Awards Night held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.
She beat off competition from Kester Aburam Korankye of the Daily Graphic and Francisca Enchill, a freelancer.
She also went home as winner for the Best TV News Production and the Journalist of the Year for Health.
She paid glowing tribute to the pacesetters of journalism in Ghana, especially the female journalists, as she received her award.
“You didn’t only set the pace for us but you broke the glass ceiling,” she stressed.
TV3’s Juliet Bawuah, Joseph Armstorng Gold-Alorgbey and Godwin Asediba were also award winners on the night.