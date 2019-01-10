Menzgold Saga:Lawyer of aggrieved customers expresses gratitude to govt

Amanda Clinton, lawyer of aggrieved customers of gold dealership company Menzgold has stated that her clients are grateful that the government now appears to be interested in initiating processes to enable that customers get justice for their locked up investment.
An Accra Circuit Court yesterday issued a warrant for the arrest of the CEO of the company, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM 1.
He was accused of defrauding by false pretense contrary to section 131 of Act 29 of 1960.
Two other individuals Benedicta Appiah and Rose Tetteh are to be arrested by the Police.
The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah, is said to be out of the country presently.
Ghana has informed the International Criminal Police Organization, INTERPOL to assist in the arrest of CEO of Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah.
READ ALSO:BREAKING: Court issues bench warrant for the arrest of Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah and two others
This means 194 member states of INTERPOL will assist in finding the whereabout of Nana Appiah Mensah.
According to the lawyer of the aggrieved customers, Amanda Clinton "The system is unbelievably delayed in terms of EOCO’s formal criminal complaint from the 14th of August, but we are very grateful that the government appeared to have moved past the posture of greedy people to bringing people to justice,” she said.