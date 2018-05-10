Meteo Agency warns of heavy rains on Thursday

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has warned of moderate to heavy rains in the parts country on Thursday May 10, 2018.
The expected rains are to hit part of Accra, Central and Western regions. The rainstorm is expected to be accompanied by strong.
Duty Forecaster at the Kotokoa International Airport (KIA) Meteorological Agency, David Appiah Kubi, in an interview with Prime News Ghana said the rain is expected to start around 5pm on Thursday.
“A moderate to heavy rainstorm is expected today at around 5pm and 6pm over the mid-border of Benin and Togo is expected to propagate westward to produce moderate to heavy rains and cast cloudiness with a thunderstorm in some part of Ghana”, Mr. Appiah Kubi warned.
